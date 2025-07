HY’D: An IDF reservist fell in battle in Rafah in southern Gaza on Monday, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

He was identified as Sgt. Maj. (res.) Vladimir Loza, H’yd, 36, from Ashkelon.

According to an initial IDF investigation, Loza, H’yd, and his fellow soldiers were searching a suspicious building when an explosive device detonated.