MONSEY: A child approximately 6–7 years old was pulled from the lake at Lime Kiln Park (Greg Sikorsky Children’s Park) in Wesley Hills and was found alert and conscious. Hatzoloh EMS, Ramapo Police, and Chaverim of Rockland responded to the scene. Bechasdei Hashem, the child is being transported by Hatzoloh EMS to Columbia Hospital for observation.