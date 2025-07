EDELSTEIN OUSTED: Likud MK Boaz Bismuth was elected by the Likud party on Wednesday to the prestigious position of the chairman of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Twenty-nine party members voted for Bismuth, and only four voted for the current chairman, Yuli Edelstein. The elections were held due to Edelstein’s retraction of agreements reached with the Chareidi MK on the Chareidi draft law.