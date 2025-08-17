Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

White House Envoy: Russia Agrees to ‘Article 5-Like’ Security Guarantees for Ukraine


• Special envoy Steve Witkoff on Sunday said Russia offered some encouraging signs in President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

• Putin gave a “concession” that “the United States could offer Article Five-like protection, which is one of the real reasons why Ukraine wants to be in NATO,” Witkoff said.

• Secretary of State Marco Rubio voiced caution, however, noting, “we’re still a long ways off” from a peace agreement.

• Their remarks come just before Trump is set to meet in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



