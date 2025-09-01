Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

JEWS CONTROL THE WEATHER?: Storm Forces Largest Gaza Flotilla Back to Barcelona, Delaying Departure.


JEWS CONTROL THE WEATHER? A flotilla headed to Gaza that had departed Barcelona under much fanfare was forced back to port after a storm hit parts of Spain overnight. The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of around 20 boats with participants from 44 countries, chose to return and delay its departure to “prioritize safety,” a statement said Monday. Facing winds of over 56 kilometers per hour (35 miles per hour), some of the smaller boats taking part in the mission would have been at risk, it said. The flotilla is the largest attempt yet to break the Israeli blockade of the Palestinian territory by sea.

