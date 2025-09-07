Howell Officials Accused Of Staking Out Jewish Home On Shabbos In Explosive Lawsuit

A newly filed lawsuit accuses Howell Township officials of abusing their power to push discriminatory housing policies and even directing surveillance of a Jewish family’s home in an effort to force them out, according to court documents filed Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court.

One of the most striking claims involves a home on Michelle Boulevard, identified by Nadel as being “owned by Jews.” According to the complaint, Nadel pressed Howard to send a code enforcement officer to stake out the property on Friday nights, when he knew residents were hosting a Shabbos minyan.

If attendees stayed overnight, Nadel allegedly planned to classify it as “illegal occupancy” and issue summonses to force evictions. Howard refused, citing constitutional protections of religious practice and noting that similar tactics had already been deemed unlawful in neighboring Jackson.

