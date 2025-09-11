Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NJ Officials, Community Leaders Meet to Boost Security Ahead of High Holidays

In preparation for the upcoming Jewish High Holidays, community leaders, representatives of Hatzolah, Chaverim, and several local shuls met with law enforcement officials to discuss safety and security measures.

Among the community leaders and elected officials in attendance were NJ State Assemblyman Gary Schaer, Passaic City Councilman Daniel Mayer, Passaic County Sheriff Thomas Adamo, Undersheriff George Rosenthal, Passaic County Sheriff Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, Passaic Police Department Deputy Chief Jonathan Schaer, and Clifton Police Department Captain Chris Stabile.

