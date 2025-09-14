Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israel Says 20,000 Soldiers Treated Since War Began, Many with PTSD

Israel’s Defense Ministry says it has treated nearly 20,000 wounded soldiers since the war with Hamas erupted on October 7, 2023, with more than half of those treated are battling post-traumatic stress disorder and related mental health conditions.

Some 9 percent of the wounded have moderate to severe injuries. Fifty-six veterans are classified as having over 100 percent disability — the highest possible designation — with another 24 at 100 percent disability, 16 paralyzed, and 99 amputees fitted with prosthetics.

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Chareidi Beit Shemesh Resident Convicted Of Spying For Iran

Former Shin Bet Chief: “No Info Days Later; Hamas May Have Been Hit Harder Than Reported”

Israeli Assessment: Qatar Is Assisting Hamas In Hiding Results Of Strike On Doha

Behind The Scenes Of The Summit In Qatar & Why Israel Should Be Concerned

BD”E: Rav Dovid Kamenetzky Zt”l, Son Of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a

BD”E: Harav Daniel Lehrfield Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Yisroel In Eretz Yisroel

Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Lived With Male Roommate Identifying as a Woman, FBI Confirms

“This Is Something I Intend to Fulfill”: Zohran Mamdani Promises To Arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu If He Comes To New York

Netanyahu Hints At Failure Of Attack On Hamas Leaders In Doha

WSJ: Israel Launched Missiles Into Space 1,500 Kilometers From Doha