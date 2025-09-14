Israel Says 20,000 Soldiers Treated Since War Began, Many with PTSD

Israel’s Defense Ministry says it has treated nearly 20,000 wounded soldiers since the war with Hamas erupted on October 7, 2023, with more than half of those treated are battling post-traumatic stress disorder and related mental health conditions.

Some 9 percent of the wounded have moderate to severe injuries. Fifty-six veterans are classified as having over 100 percent disability — the highest possible designation — with another 24 at 100 percent disability, 16 paralyzed, and 99 amputees fitted with prosthetics.