Utah Gov. Cox: Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Not Cooperating

Charlie Kirk shooting: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shares new detailsshares new details

• Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that the suspect in the killing of Charlie Kirk is “not cooperating” with authorities as the investigation into the motive of the shooting continues.

• Tyler Robinson, 22, was arrested Friday on suspicion of a connection with the killing of Kirk while he was speaking at a rally at Utah Valley University.

• Cox said that official charges in the case are expected to be filed on Tuesday, “and there will be much more evidence and information available then.”

