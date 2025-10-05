Skip to content
Home
Coffee Room
Videos
Nichum Aveilim – Daily
Photos
Contact
Home
Coffee Room
Videos
Nichum Aveilim – Daily
Photos
Contact
Nichum Aveilim – Daily
Login
Nichum Aveilim – Daily
Login
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Home
Coffee Room
Videos
Photos
Contact
Home
Coffee Room
Videos
Photos
Contact
Search
Navy SEALS Perform Fast rope Demonstration For President Trump
October 5, 2025
7:34 pm
No Comments
Your browser does not support the video tag.
Join the official YWN WhatsApp status
Join an official YWN WhatsApp group
Prev
Previous
LIVE BLOG: Real-Time Updates From the US, Israel & Around the World
Next
BREAKING: Newsom Slams Trump for Deploying 300 California National Guard Troops to Oregon
Next
Leave a Reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Popular Posts
TRUMP: All “Pretty Much Agreed” On Gaza; Threatens “Complete Obliteration” If Hamas Doesn’t Hand Over Power [VIDEOS]
October 5, 2025
Hamas ‘Very Keen’ For Immediate Hostage Release Deal, Ready To Cease Fighting If Israel Does — Sources
October 5, 2025
WATCH: Netanyahu Says Hopeful ALL Hostages Will Return Over Sukkos
October 4, 2025
🚨🚨 BREAKING: Hamas Says They Will Release All Hostages According To Trump Plan
October 3, 2025
HORRIBLE: Police Admit One Victim in Manchester Shul Attack Was Likely Shot by Officers
October 3, 2025
Deadly Manchester Yom Kippur Terror Attack Suspect Identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, A British Citizen of Syrian Descent
October 2, 2025
Hamas Military Chief In Gaza Urges Rejection of Trump’s Cease-Fire Plan, Threatens to Prolong War
October 2, 2025
KIDDUSH HASHEM: 2 Years After Yom Kippur Clashes: “Hashem Hu Elokim” In Gan Meir In Tel Aviv
October 2, 2025
Israeli Navy Seizes Sumud Terror Flotilla, Arrests 425 Terror Supporters
October 2, 2025
4 Comments
Andrew Cuomo Issues Yom Kippur Apology For Targeting Orthodox Jews During Covid Pandemic
October 1, 2025
11 Comments