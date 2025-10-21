Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Kushner Visits Gaza Coordination Center, Optimistic About Peace Prospects

Jared Kushner at the Civil-Military Coordination Center to monitor progress on peace in Gaza: “Everyone believes that it is possible to create something better in Gaza… If we all work hard to do that, I do believe a great outcome is possible.”

