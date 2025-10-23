Netanyahu: Knesset Annexation Bills a Political Provocation, Unlikely to Pass

PRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU STATEMENT: The Knesset vote on annexation was a deliberate political provocation by the opposition to sow discord during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Israel. The two bills were sponsored by opposition members of the Knesset. The Likud party and the religious parties (the principal coalition members) did not vote for these bills, except for one disgruntled Likud member who was recently fired from the chairmanship of a Knesset committee. Without Likud support these bills are unlikely to go anywhere.