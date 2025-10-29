Trump: U.S. to Share Nuclear Submarine Tech with South Korea

US will share sensitive nuclear submarine technology with South Korea, Trump says

The United States will share closely held technology to allow South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine, President Donald Trump said on social media after meeting with the country’s president during Trump’s ongoing trip to Asia.

President Lee Jae Myung stressed to Trump in their Wednesday meeting that the goal was to modernize the alliance with the U.S., noting plans to increase military spending to reduce the financial burden on America.

U.S. nuclear submarine technology is widely regarded as some of the most sensitive and highly guarded technology the military possesses.