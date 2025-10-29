Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

THIS SUNDAY AND MONDAY! ***Free**** Virtual Sarno Workshop By Miriam Brieger

Communicated Content

 

You’ve tried everything, but not this.

😔 Miriam Brieger’s FREE VIRTUAL SARNO WORKSHOP reveals the science behind chronic symptoms & the Sarno method that’s helped hundreds of women, men and teens heal. 

SIGN UP HERE!

SUNDAY November 2nd, 12:00 PM EST (USA)
MONDAY November 3rd, 9:00 PM EST (USA)

What if, by the time you went to sleep Sunday night, you already felt lighter? What if your pain/ discomfort/ skin condition/ anxiety was less acute? Less overwhelming? 

The workshop  includes the first step of the Sarno method — which means you could experience a reduction in your symptoms (or at least a major mindset shift) as early as Sunday night.

In “The science behind Sarno: Take the first step toward eliminating your symptoms,” I’ll be answering THESE questions:

  • 🧑‍⚕️Learn who Dr Sarno was, and hear why he developed the Sarno Method.

  • 🤕Hear my personal story (and the gripping personal stories of two other women, LIVE.)

  • 🫵Find out why you’re getting affected by this— (and not your husband, sister, or mother-in-law)

  • 1️⃣Take a one-action step that has the power to help you feel better during the class

  • 🔊Ask questions — or hear others’ questions — LIVE on the session.

 

Join by phone or zoom, or receive the recording (for registered participants only) 

Participants on the call will receive a:
🎁 $100 discount code towards the Women’s Live Virtual course 

🎁$50 discount code towards the Teen Girl’s Live Virtual course

🎁$50 discount code towards the Men’s pre-recorded course

SIGN UP HERE!

PS. Men’s Sarno course now available! 4 recorded classes, available on demand.  Learn the Sarno method in a very clear, practical and fascinating way to heal from many physical symptoms. Bonus: Anxiety techniques included. 

 

Sign up at www.sarnocoaching.com or on the MB Sarno hotline 7183039987. 

 

 

