Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Flight Cancellations Drop as Shutdown Nears End

Flight cancellations ease, hitting lowest rate in almost a week, with end to the shutdown in sight

• Flight cancellations eased to the lowest rate in almost a week on Wednesday ahead of a House vote on a bill that could end the longest-ever government shutdown.

• Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and major airlines warned that flight disruptions could linger even after the shutdown.

• Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian urged officials to make sure air traffic controllers are paid the next time there’s a shutdown.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mossad Chief David Barnea Plans to Step Down in June, Prime Minister Starts Search for Successor

Shock in Be’eri: Loaded Kalashnikov Rifles Found In Kindergarten

President Trump Sends Letter To Pres. Herzog: “Grant Pardon To Netanyahu”

MEDIA SHAKEUP: Defense Minister Orders Closure Of Army Radio: “Undermined War Effort & Morale”

Supreme Court On Sde Teiman Probe: “Reach Compromise By Thursday Or We’ll Issue Ruling”

Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Idea: Does It Actually Make Economic Sense?

“You Corresponded With Sinwar!”: Fiery Clash Erupts After Netanyahu Again Rejects Calls for State Inquiry into October 7 Failures

Porush Cries Out: “You’re Playing With Fire; The Torah Itself Is In Prison!”

Top Netanyahu Advisor Ron Dermer Resigns as Strategic Affairs Minister, Will Continue as Special Envoy

Antisemitism In Italy: Pakistani Muslim Hits U.S. Chassid On Head With Metal Object