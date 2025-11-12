Flight Cancellations Drop as Shutdown Nears End

Flight cancellations ease, hitting lowest rate in almost a week, with end to the shutdown in sight

• Flight cancellations eased to the lowest rate in almost a week on Wednesday ahead of a House vote on a bill that could end the longest-ever government shutdown.

• Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and major airlines warned that flight disruptions could linger even after the shutdown.

• Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian urged officials to make sure air traffic controllers are paid the next time there’s a shutdown.