IDF Neutralizes Tunnel Escapees: Four Hamas Gunmen Killed, Two Captured in Eastern Rafah

The IDF says it killed four Palestinian terrorists and captured two additional terrorists who surfaced from tunnels in eastern Rafah, an IDF controlled zone in southern Gaza where dozens of Hamas fighters are believed to be trapped underground.

