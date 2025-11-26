Advertise
IDF Kills Two Palestinian Terrorists in Southern Gaza

The IDF says two Palestinian terrorists were killed in separate incidents in southern Gaza earlier today. In the first, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist was spotted by Kfir Brigade troops on the Israeli side of the Yellow Line and was killed by an Israeli Air Force strike after posing an immediate threat.

In the second, Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade soldiers spotted a terrorist crossing the Yellow Line and approaching troops in the south, and they subsequently “eliminated the terrorist,” the military said.

