Pentagon Pushes Europe to Take Over NATO Conventional Defense by 2027, Warning of Possible U.S. Pullback

Pentagon Sets 2027 Deadline for Europe to Take Over NATO Conventional Defense

• The Pentagon told European delegations in Washington that the United States wants Europe to take over most of NATO’s conventional defense capabilities by 2027, including intelligence, air defenses, and missiles.

• U.S. officials warned that if Europe cannot meet that timeline, the United States may withdraw from some NATO defense-coordination mechanisms.

• European diplomats pushed back, saying the deadline is unrealistic because Europe cannot replace key U.S. capabilities that quickly.

