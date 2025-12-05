EU Fines X €120M for Deceptive Design and Transparency Violations Under DSA

EU Fines X €120 Million Under the Digital Services Act

• The European Commission has fined X €120 million for breaching transparency rules under the Digital Services Act.

• Regulators said X used a deceptive design for its “blue checkmark” system.

• The Commission also cited a lack of transparency in the platform’s advertising repository.

• X was additionally found to have failed to provide researchers access to public data on the platform.

• The Commission stated that the fine reflects the nature, severity, and duration of the violations.