BDE: Infant is Nifter From Measles Complications Amid Israel’s Ongoing Outbreak

BDE: An 11-month-old baby with no underlying health conditions, who had not yet been vaccinated, was niftar on Tuesday morning from measles complications, Israel’s Health Ministry reported.

The baby was transferred about a week ago from the Poriyah Medical Center in Tiveria to Rambam Hospital in Haifa due to the deterioration of his condition and was connected to an ECMO machine.

The baby, who was from a Chareidi family, is the 12th victim of the measles outbreak, all of whom—with the exception of one—were unvaccinated healthy babies and toddlers with no underlying illnesses.