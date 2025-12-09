Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BDE: Infant is Nifter From Measles Complications Amid Israel’s Ongoing Outbreak

BDE: An 11-month-old baby with no underlying health conditions, who had not yet been vaccinated, was niftar on Tuesday morning from measles complications, Israel’s Health Ministry reported.

The baby was transferred about a week ago from the Poriyah Medical Center in Tiveria to Rambam Hospital in Haifa due to the deterioration of his condition and was connected to an ECMO machine.

The baby, who was from a Chareidi family, is the 12th victim of the measles outbreak, all of whom—with the exception of one—were unvaccinated healthy babies and toddlers with no underlying illnesses.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: Hamas Has Rebuilt Its Fighting Force to 20,000 Terrorists as It Controls 43% of Gaza with Iron Fist

Netanyahu: “The Olam HaTorah Has Protected Us For Thousands Of Years”

Chinese Virologist Who Pushed Lab-Leak Theory Now Hiding in U.S., Fearing Beijing Revenge

🚨 Vehicle Plows Into Crowd of Peleg Yeshiva Bochrim Protesting On Route 4; Two Drivers Arrested [VIDEO]

BD”E: Petirah of Rav Yitzchok Layosh Zt”l, Legendary Mechanech and Marbitz Torah

“A Disturbing Reality”: Nearly 40% of Jewish Students Hide Their Identity on Campus as Antisemitism Surges

DAMNING: Biden Ignored White House Advisors Warning His Immigration Plan Would Spark Border “Chaos”

Netanyahu Scheduled To Meet President Trump In US On December 29

Report: Israel’s Monitoring Of U.S. Base in Kiryat Gat Sparks Tension

HaRav Lazar Fumes At IDF’s Arrest Of Ben Torah: “Inhumane, Treated Like A Dangerous Criminal”