IDF Finds Crude Rockets in Tulkarem; Key Bombing Suspects Linked to Multiple Attacks

IDF forces say they uncovered three crude rockets in various stages of assembly in Tulkarem last month, following interrogations of several detained terrorists.

Among them, Ahmad Abu Samra is accused of planting a bomb on an IDF APC in September that wounded two soldiers, attempting a similar attack on another vehicle, and participating in a December 2024 bombing that injured Col. Ayub Kayuf.

Another terrorist, Khalil Kharisheh, reportedly helped plan bombing attacks — including the one that wounded Kayuf — and supplied materials for explosive devices.

 

