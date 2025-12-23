Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Kernen, Navarro Debate: Are Tariffs Taxes or Leverage on US Companies?

JOE KERNEN: What you hear is tariffs are a tax on US companies, and when you tax something, you get less of it. How do you dispute that?

NAVARRO: As soon as you add that third-party foreign countries, it becomes not a tax but a form of leverage…

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BNEI BRAK: Thousands Fill Satmar Neighborhood In Jubilant Procession Marking Release Of 15 Bnei Torah Prisoners

Lawyer For Chareidi “Draft Dodger:” Police Left Him With Severe Injuries; I Was Shocked To My Core”

CONGRATULATIONS: Tucker Carlson Crowned The 2025 Antisemite Of The Year

Israeli Man’s Eyesight At Risk After Brutal Antisemitic Assault In Cyprus

Jews Attacked In Turkey On Way To Chanukah Licht: “Leave The Country!”

Ukrainian Elimination? Russian General Killed By Bomb Under His Car In Moscow

Preparation For An Attack? Israel Warns U.S. About Iranian Missile Exercise

Porush: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Causing A Rift With Largest Jewish Kehilla In The Diaspora”

NEW DETAILS: Sydney Terrorists Hurled Bombs At Crowd That Failed To Detonate; Slammed “Zionists”

Jewish Merchant Arrested in Syria Likely to Be Freed as Family Raises Concerns of Antisemitism Over Arrest