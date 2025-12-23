Advertise
Israel’s State Comptroller Warns of Security Failures in Jerusalem That Could Enable 10/7-Style Attack

Israel’s State Comptroller has issued a severe warning over security vulnerabilities in the Jerusalem area, cautioning that deficiencies could enable a 10/7-style attack.

Matanyahu Englman examined the effectiveness of the security barrier and crossings surrounding Jerusalem and found serious failures in operations, security, and oversight, including gaps and weaknesses that could allow hostile infiltrations.

In his report, Englman warned that the situation poses a significant risk to public safety, stressing that responsibility lies with multiple security and government bodies. He called for urgent corrective action, warning that failure to address the shortcomings could lead to severe consequences.

