Knesset Advances Bill for Politically Appointed October 7 Probe

Lawmakers voted 53–48 to advance a bill in a preliminary reading to establish a politically appointed probe into the October 7 failures, instead of a state commission of inquiry. The bill now moves to the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee for preparation ahead of further readings.

Several coalition MKs did not vote, including Yuli Edelstein and Zeev Elkin. The session was repeatedly disrupted as opposition lawmakers ripped up copies of the bill and threw the pieces into the air, with ushers removing MKs including Meirav Ben Ari, Ahmad Tibi, and Naama Lazimi.

