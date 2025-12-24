Advertise
Newly Released Documents Reveal 2005 Bush–Putin Oval Office Exchange on Iran and Possible Israeli Strike

Newly released U.S. documents reveal a 2005 Oval Office exchange between Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President George W. Bush about Iran and the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran.

Bush: If Sharon feels he needs to strike Iran, all hell will break loose. I’m not saying it will happen, only that it’s likely any military action would come from Israel.

Putin: But what would they target?

Bush: If they think there is enrichment at Natanz, that’s one. But we’re not doing the targeting for Israel.”

