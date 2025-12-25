Advertise
Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah to Convene Amid Controversy Over Israel Draft Legislation

The Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah of Agudas Yisrael, representing the chassidic leadership, is scheduled to convene on Sunday at 1:00 PM in Moshav Ora, at the temporary home of the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, amid mounting controversy surrounding Israel’s proposed military draft legislation.

During the meeting, the members of the Moetzes are expected to formally declare their opposition to the Bismut conscription plan, due to the inclusion of sanctions targeting yeshiva students. Sources indicate that any support for the proposal would be contingent upon the complete removal of all sanctions imposed on Torah learners.

