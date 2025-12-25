Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against California DMV Over CDL Cancellations for Immigrant Drivers

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the California DMV on behalf of nearly 20,000 immigrant commercial drivers, after the state notified them that their CDLs would be canceled starting Jan. 5, 2026, due to expiration-date issues tied to work-authorization documents.

The lawsuit claims the DMV violated state procedures, failed to provide a way to correct licenses or contest cancellations, and gave drivers no opportunity to fix the problem threatening their livelihoods and supply-chain stability.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Military Police Drag Yeshivah Bochur From His Sick Bed In Overnight Raid

Uproar After Video Shows Baharav-Miara’s Deputy Secretly Meeting Ex-MAG: “Hid His Face Like Common Criminal”

GEVURAH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Treats Man Yelling At Him With Care And Respect [VIDEO]

AUSTRALIA: Antisemitic Firebombing Targets Chanukah-Decorated Vehicle in Melbourne, Just Days After Chanukah Massacre

A ‘Super Flu’ Is Tearing Through the US—and the Peak Hasn’t Even Hit

MORAL PERVERSION: Police Complaint Filed After Artwork In Germany Depicts Anne Frank In A Keffiyeh Artwork

Levin Gives Up; High Court Wins: No One Will Head Ex-Military Advocate Affair

Pennsylvania Principal Faces Firing After Leaving Antisemitic Voicemail for Jewish Parent

CHASDEI HASHEM: 4-Year-Old Girl Struck by School Bus Released from Hospital After Surgeries

ARRESTED: Australian Man Who Praised Sydney Massacre: Shocking Cache Found In His Home