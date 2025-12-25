Class-Action Lawsuit Filed Against California DMV Over CDL Cancellations for Immigrant Drivers

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the California DMV on behalf of nearly 20,000 immigrant commercial drivers, after the state notified them that their CDLs would be canceled starting Jan. 5, 2026, due to expiration-date issues tied to work-authorization documents.

The lawsuit claims the DMV violated state procedures, failed to provide a way to correct licenses or contest cancellations, and gave drivers no opportunity to fix the problem threatening their livelihoods and supply-chain stability.