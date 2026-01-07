Sec. Kennedy: Vaccines Remain Available Amid New Public Health Guidelines

Sec. Kennedy: “I’ve always promised I’m not going to take people’s vaccines away from them… Everybody who wants them can get all of the vaccines that were on the old schedule… We released guidelines that we think are optimal to public health.”
Sec. Kennedy: “I’ve always promised I’m not going to take people’s vaccines away from them… Everybody who wants them can get all of the vaccines that were on the old schedule… We released guidelines that we think are optimal to public health.”
Popular Posts