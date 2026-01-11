BUSHA V’CHERPA: Chabad Chossid Detained In Haifa While Honoring Fallen Brother With Tefillin Stand

BUSHA V’CHERPA: A Chabad chossid performing mitzvos in Haifa on Friday l’iluy nishmas his fallen brother was met with a shameful municipal response.

Menachem Cohen had set up a small tefillin stand to honor his brother, Shneur Cohen hy”d, a soldier in the Givati Brigade who was killed in Gaza. Alongside the tefillin was a sign bearing his brother’s photograph.

According to witnesses, no less than six municipal supervision and police vehicles were dispatched to the scene to arrest him for creating a disturbance.

And this is happening in the “Jewish State”….