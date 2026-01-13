Trump Says Payments To Sanctuary Cities Will End Feb. 1

🚨 PRES. TRUMP: “Starting February 1st, we’re not making any payments to Sanctuary Cities or states having sanctuary cities…because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American Citizens, and it breeds fraud and crime.”
🚨 PRES. TRUMP: “Starting February 1st, we’re not making any payments to Sanctuary Cities or states having sanctuary cities…because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American Citizens, and it breeds fraud and crime.”
Popular Posts