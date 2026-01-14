Advertise
TODAY: Vance, Rubio To Meet Danish, Greenland Officials as Trump Pushes US Control of Greenland

JD Vance and Marco Rubio are meeting today at the White House with Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers amid President Trump’s push to take over Greenland.

* Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said Tuesday:
“If we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, we choose Denmark.”

* President Trump said Wednesday Greenland is vital for the “Golden Dome” defense system and warned:
“If we don’t, Russia or China will… that is not going to happen.”

* Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said a U.S. military move to seize Greenland would mean the end of NATO, citing Article 5.

