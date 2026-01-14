CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: UK Police Used AI to Ban Israeli Fans

West Midlands Police chief Craig Guildford admitted he passed false information to Parliament that helped justify barring Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from a Europa League match against Aston Villa.

* He later confirmed the intelligence was generated by Microsoft Copilot, not a Google search as originally claimed, and it even cited a Maccabi Tel Aviv vs. West Ham match that never took place.

* Guildford apologized and expressed “deep regret,” and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the ban was “the wrong decision.”