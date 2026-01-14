NYC Nurses’ Strike Enters Day Three As Talks Stall

DAY THREE: New York City’s largest-ever nurses’ strike entered its third day Wednesday, with negotiations appearing at a standstill and nearly 15,000 nurses continuing to walk picket lines at three major private hospital systems.

The strike involves nurses at Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Health System, and NewYork-Presbyterian, and has centered largely on staffing levels, working conditions and patient safety. Hospital officials and union leaders traded sharp accusations Wednesday, particularly over a disputed proposal related to substance use protections for nurses.