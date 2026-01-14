FLATBUSH: MVA Involving NYPD Cruiser Injures Two Officers

FLATBUSH: An MVA involving an NYPD cruiser occurred a short time ago at Avenue K and East 34th Street. Flatbush Hatzolah and other emergency personnel were on the scene. Two NYPD officers and the driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries.
FLATBUSH: An MVA involving an NYPD cruiser occurred a short time ago at Avenue K and East 34th Street. Flatbush Hatzolah and other emergency personnel were on the scene. Two NYPD officers and the driver of the other vehicle sustained injuries.
Popular Posts