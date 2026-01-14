Advertise
Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote To Block Senate Venezuela Resolution

Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to block a Senate resolution that would have required Congressional approval before any further U.S. military action in Venezuela.

* Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Todd Young (R-IN) reversed support under pressure from the Trump administration, creating a 50-50 split that Vance broke for the GOP.

* Republicans argued the resolution was unnecessary because there are currently no hostilities or U.S. troops on the ground in Venezuela; Democrats countered that recent raids, strikes and oil seizures meant oversight was still needed.

