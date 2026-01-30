Advertise
NJ Gov. Sherrill Announces Portal to Track and Report ICE Agent Activity

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill to Launch a Portal to Track & Report ICE Agents: “We are going to be standing up a portal so people can upload all their cell phone videos and alert people. If you see an ICE agent in the street, get your phone out.”

