Hassett Says White House “Highly Confident” in Fed Nominee Kevin Warsh

NEC Director Kevin Hassett on Fed nominee Kevin Warsh: “The White House is highly, highly confident that Kevin Warsh is a great nominee… I’ve known Kevin for decades, Sec. Bessent has known him for decades. It will be a great working relationship.”
NEC Director Kevin Hassett on Fed nominee Kevin Warsh: “The White House is highly, highly confident that Kevin Warsh is a great nominee… I’ve known Kevin for decades, Sec. Bessent has known him for decades. It will be a great working relationship.”
Popular Posts