CENTCOM Warns Iran After U.S. F-35 Downs Drone Near USS Abraham Lincoln

Following the downing of an Iranian drone by a U.S. F-35 near the USS Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said the carrier was transiting the Arabian Sea about 500 miles from Iran’s southern coast when an Iranian Shahed-139 drone maneuvered toward the ship and continued approaching despite de-escalatory measures by U.S. forces in international waters.

Hawkins warned that Iranian harassment in international waters and airspace will not be tolerated, as CENTCOM works to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, ships, and aircraft.