Grand Jury Rejects Charges Against Six Democrats in Pirro-Led Probe


Jeanine Pirro’s office has shelved efforts to pursue charges against six Democratic lawmakers over a social media video urging military and intelligence personnel not to follow unlawful orders.

•⁠ ⁠A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. unanimously rejected the indictment attempt, indicating jurors did not find sufficient basis to bring charges.

•⁠ ⁠The case centered on a video in which the lawmakers addressed members of the military and intelligence community regarding unlawful orders under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

