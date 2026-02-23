NJ TRANSIT UPDATE: Light Rail and Buses on Weekday Schedule, Rail Service Adjusted



NJ TRANSIT UPDATE: All three light rail lines, bus service, and Access Link service will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

•⁠ ⁠NJ TRANSIT rail service will resume on a holiday schedule — with a few caveats.

•⁠ ⁠Pascack Valley Line, Main-Bergen Line, and Port Jervis Line will run as scheduled on the regular holiday schedule. Atlantic City Rail Line will operate on a regular weekday schedule.

•⁠ ⁠Midtown Direct service to New York Penn Station on the Morris & Essex Lines, and the Montclair-Boonton Line, will operate to Hoboken as part of the Portal Bridge Cutover.

•⁠ ⁠Northeast Corridor trains will operate between Trenton and Metropark, then express to Newark Penn Station for travel to Secaucus and New York Penn Station.