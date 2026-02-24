U.S. Forces Seize Sanctioned Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker in Indian Ocean

Overnight, U.S. forces boarded and seized the sanctioned Venezuelan-linked oil tanker Bertha in the Indian Ocean after tracking the vessel from the Caribbean, as part of ongoing enforcement actions targeting illicit Maduro-regime oil shipments.
Overnight, U.S. forces boarded and seized the sanctioned Venezuelan-linked oil tanker Bertha in the Indian Ocean after tracking the vessel from the Caribbean, as part of ongoing enforcement actions targeting illicit Maduro-regime oil shipments.
Popular Posts