Iran Nears Deal to Buy Chinese CM-302 Supersonic Anti-Ship Missiles


Reuters reports that Iran is reportedly close to a deal with China to purchase Chinese-made CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles.

•⁠ ⁠The talks accelerated following last year’s Israel-Iran war and involved senior Iranian military and government officials, including visits to China.

•⁠ ⁠The CM-302 missiles are designed to evade ship defenses by flying low and fast, with a reported range of roughly 290 kilometers.

•⁠ ⁠The potential transfer comes as the U.S. assembles a large naval presence near Iran, with officials warning the missiles could pose a serious challenge to interception.

