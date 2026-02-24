Advertise
Meta Strikes Multiyear Deal With AMD to Boost AI Capabilities


Meta announced a multiyear deal to purchase billions of dollars’ worth of semiconductors from AMD to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities and data centers.

•⁠ ⁠The agreement covers chip volumes equivalent to up to six gigawatts of electricity and allows Meta to take a financial stake of up to 10% in AMD.

•⁠ ⁠The deal underscores AMD’s push to compete with Nvidia, which claims more than a 90% share of the A.I. chip market.

•⁠ ⁠AMD shares jumped more than 10% in premarket trading following the announcement. Shipments are expected to begin in the second half of 2026.

