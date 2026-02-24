Spirit Airlines Reaches Deal to Exit Bankruptcy, Plans Smaller Independent Operation



Spirit Airlines reached an agreement with creditors that will allow the carrier to emerge from bankruptcy later this year, avoiding the risk of closure.

•⁠ ⁠The airline, which filed for bankruptcy in November 2024, has sold aircraft and airport slots, reduced debt, and significantly cut staff.

•⁠ ⁠Spirit is expected to operate as a much smaller airline, offering nearly 40% fewer flights and seats this summer compared with the same period in 2024.

•⁠ ⁠The company will remain an independent carrier under the terms of the deal, following previously failed merger attempts with Frontier Airlines and JetBlue.