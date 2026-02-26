Taliban Launches Cross-Border Attacks on Pakistani Forces After Airstrikes

Afghanistan’s Taliban said they launched large-scale attacks Thursday against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line in response to Pakistani air strikes last week. Heavy clashes were reported late Thursday, with at least one loud explosion heard in Kabul.

•⁠ ⁠A Taliban source told Al Jazeera that 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 13 outposts captured.

•⁠ ⁠Pakistan’s information ministry said its forces delivered an “immediate and effective response,” claiming heavy Afghan casualties and destruction of posts and equipment.