Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Taliban Launches Cross-Border Attacks on Pakistani Forces After Airstrikes

Afghanistan’s Taliban said they launched large-scale attacks Thursday against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line in response to Pakistani air strikes last week. Heavy clashes were reported late Thursday, with at least one loud explosion heard in Kabul.

•⁠ ⁠A Taliban source told Al Jazeera that 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 13 outposts captured.

•⁠ ⁠Pakistan’s information ministry said its forces delivered an “immediate and effective response,” claiming heavy Afghan casualties and destruction of posts and equipment.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: US Envoys Frustrated After Lengthy Geneva Nuclear Talks With Iran Yield Little Progress

London Bakery Vandalized For Second Time In One Week Amid Accusations It Supports The IDF

DID THEY HAVE A CHOICE? Iran Releases Propaganda Video Featuring Members Of Iran’s Jewish Kehilla

Self-Hating Jew Joins Brad Lander Joins Forces With Anti-Israel Mayor Mamdani With Campaign Video Attacking AIPAC

“I Was Horrified”: Hillary Clinton Testifies She Had No Knowledge Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes

“TAX THE JEWS!” Blatantly Antisemitic Chant Breaks Out At San Francisco Mayor’s Political Event

🌨️ NYC AREA: More Snow Chances Early Next Week

Oct. 7 Victims’ Families Fume About Ex-Shin Bet Chief’s New Initiative

Strike First or Strike Together? Trump Advisers Weigh Asking Israel To Pull The Trigger First

READY TO STRIKE: US Deployed Entire F-22 Squadron To Israel; Hundreds Of Soldiers