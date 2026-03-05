Kristi Noem Appointed Special Envoy for “Shield of the Americas” After DHS Service



Outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announces she has been appointed by President Trump as Special Envoy for the “Shield of the Americas.” Noem thanked Trump for the appointment and said she will work with senior U.S. officials to dismantle drug cartels responsible for flooding the United States with narcotics.

She also highlighted accomplishments during her tenure at the Department of Homeland Security, including securing the border, the departure of millions of illegal migrants, locating 145,000 missing children, faster disaster relief responses, and saving taxpayers $13 billion.