

🚨 TRAVEL CHAOS: YWN Wants To Hear From You About Experiences Leaving Israel During Iran War

Over the past few days, YWN has been reporting on the growing chaos faced by travelers attempting to leave Israel during the ongoing war with Iran, particularly on El Al and other airlines.

Many passengers have described extremely frustrating and disturbing experiences, including a severe lack of customer support and communication from El Al while trying to rebook or receive assistance.

Also troubling are multiple reports involving U.S. State Department evacuation emails instructing Americans to arrive at the airport within just a few hours, only for passengers to rush there and discover the flight was canceled or unavailable.

There are many different stories emerging about what travelers are dealing with during this difficult situation.

YWN wants to hear from you!

We are compiling a collection of emails that were sent to El Al and the U.S. State Department regarding these experiences. Anonymity is guaranteed!

Please send them using the submission form at the link below. There is a WhatsApp option on the link as well.

👇👇👇👇👇

https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/contact