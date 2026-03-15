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Two Brothers in France Investigated for Allegedly Planning Deadly Antisemitic Attack


Two brothers in France have been placed under formal investigation for allegedly planning a “deadly and antisemitic” attack, according to the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office. The suspects a 22-year-old engineering student and his 20-year-old brother were arrested after police found a semi-automatic firearm, a bottle of acid, and an ISIS flag in their car during a roadside stop in northern France; authorities say jihadist propaganda was also found on their devices and one brother had filmed a pledge of allegiance to ISIS.

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