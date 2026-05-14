Top Tren de Aragua Leader Extradited to Houston to Face Terrorism and Drug Charges



The highest-ranking Tren de Aragua member ever extradited to the United States is set to appear in federal court in Houston on terrorism and drug charges.

•⁠ ⁠Jose Enrique Martinez Flores, also known as “Chuqui,” allegedly oversaw the gang’s criminal activities in Colombia, including drug trafficking, extortion, and murder.

•⁠ ⁠Flores was arrested in Colombia on March 31 and extradited to Houston ahead of his scheduled court appearance on May 15. He faces up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine.