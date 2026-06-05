SECRET FRONT: CNN Reports Israel Operated Covert Bases Near Iran From Azerbaijan During War

Israel secretly deployed military and intelligence personnel to Azerbaijan during the war with Iran, operating from sites near Iran’s northern border, CNN reports.

• Israeli special operations forces, elite rescue units, and Mossad personnel conducted intelligence-gathering and drone missions from locations near the Iranian city of Tabriz.

• The Azerbaijan operation was part of a broader network of covert positions across the region, including sites in Iraq and Somaliland.

• The forward positions helped Israel monitor Iranian military activity and support operations against targets across Iran during the conflict.